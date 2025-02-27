Stars share tributes to actor Gene Hackman after his death at 95

Hollywood stars are beginning to share tributes following the news of storied actor Gene Hackman's death at the age of 95.

Director Francis Ford Coppola, who wrote and directed the 1974 thriller "The Conversation," starring Hackman, praised him in an Instagram post.

Actor Gene Hackman poses for a portrait circa 1996 in Los Angeles. Ron Davis/Getty Images, FILE

"The loss of a great artist, always cause for both mourning and celebration: Gene Hackman a great actor, inspiring and magnificent in his work and complexity. I mourn his loss, and celebrate his existence and contribution," Coppola wrote in the accompanying caption.

Fellow director Edgar Wright remembered Hackman, a two-time Oscar winner, simply as "the greatest" in a post on X.

Acclaimed actor George Takei, in a tribute shared on X, described Hackman as a "true giant" of the film industry.

"We have lost one of the true giants of the screen," Takei wrote. "Gene Hackman could play anyone, and you could feel a whole life behind it. He could be everyone and no one, a towering presence or an everyday Joe. That’s how powerful an actor he was. He will be missed, but his work will live on forever."

Director and producer Paul Feig also called Hackman "an inspiration" in an X tribute post.

"So awful. Gene was such an inspiration to so many of us who love movies. So many brilliant roles," Feig wrote. "His performance in The Conversation alone changed the way I looked at acting and what actors could bring to a role. Such an amazing career. RIP Mr. Hackman."

Hackman, his 64-year-old wife Betsy Arakawa, and their dog were found dead in their New Mexico home Wednesday after a neighbor called for a wellness check after growing concerned about the family and their well-being.

Authorities said Wednesday no foul play is suspected in the actor and his family's deaths so far but that an active investigation is ongoing.

"Foul play is not suspected as a factor in those deaths at this time however exact cause of death has not been determined," the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

See more tributes below.

Viola Davis: "Loved you in everything! The Conversation, The French Connection, The Poseidon Adventure, Unforgiven -- tough yet vulnerable. You were one of the greats. God bless those who loved you. Rest well, sir."

Josh Brolin: "I am crushed by the sudden deaths of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa (and their dog). Crushed. He was always one of my favorites. Not many who beat to their own drums like he did. Rest in Peace."

Antonio Banderas: "A very sad day for the cinema's family. Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa have passed away. My deepest condolences to friends, family and cinema lovers. RIP."

Michael Chiklis: "Hackman is gone. Hurts when your heroes pass. Thank you Gene. You were one of a kind."

William Shatner: "Condolences to the Family of Gene Hackman."

Prince William: "So sad to hear the news of the death of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy. Hackman was a true genius of film who brought each and every character to life with power, authenticity and star quality."