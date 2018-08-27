Styles we love from Brookyln's AfroPunk Festival

AfroPunk is a flourishing multi-day music and culture festival hosted in major cities across the globe. This weekend, the global festival celebrated 15 years in its founding city of Brooklyn, New York.

The festival drew major crowds who came out to see musicians like Janelle Monae, Miguel and Erykah Badu perform. The event sends a powerful message of self-love, hope and strength, which is reflected in attendees' personal style.

Here are some of the colorful street styles seen at the festival in Brooklyn's Commodore Barry Park.

Shari

@shariathena

Nigil Crawford/ABC

It’s just a place where you don’t have to explain what being black is. You are your absolute self, having fun being beautiful - like literally, just being free. Who are you here to see: From Miguel, Janelle Monae, Erykah Badu, H.E.R., Daniel Caesar, a couple of South African artists that are playing like Sho Madjozi -- I’m excited to see her. That’s at the top of my head for now. There are so many more.

Chanel

@chanelcocofive

Nigil Crawford/ABC

Black excellence, black power, black love, black freedom. It's a chance for people of color to get together and celebrate happiness, fashion, love, whatever matters to you -- this is the place to do it. Who are you here to see: I’m really here to see Daniel Caesar and H.E.R. and Erykah Badu.

Lindsay

@linjac

Nigil Crawford/ABC

It’s a different type of vibe and I love it. This is my first time attending Afropunk. I heard so many great things about it. Who are you here to see: I’m here to see everyone. I’m here to see Erykah Badu because I love her so much.

Sara

@vanna97

Nigil Crawford/ABC

It means appreciating and tapping into a heritage that a lot of us want to know and learn about. Who are you here to see: Yesterday I saw Miguel, H.E.R., Yuna. Today: Erykah Badu, Denzel Curry and Tyler the Creator.

Nigil Crawford/ABC

Nigil Crawford/ABC

Nigil Crawford/ABC

Nigil Crawford/ABC