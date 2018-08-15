Global superstar Taylor Swift reflected on the 1-year anniversary of the groping trial she won against former DJ David Mueller by offering support to all the people out there "who weren't believed" when they accused someone of sexual assault.

Interested in Taylor Swift? Add Taylor Swift as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Taylor Swift news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

In the midst of her concert last night in Florida, Swift, 28, said, "This exact day a year ago, I was not playing a sold out stadium in Tampa, I was in a courtroom in Denver, Colorado."

Protect Taylor Swift at all costs pic.twitter.com/DouswxyOen — natasha (@natnieIs) August 15, 2018

She referenced her "sexual assault case" and that the jury "sided in my favor and said they believed me."

Jeff Kandyba/Reuters,FILE

"I guess I just think about all the people who weren't believed," she said, slightly breaking down. "And the people who are afraid to speak up, because they won't be believed."

Swift said she was "sorry" to anyone who wasn't taken seriously after they accused someone of assault.

"I don't know what turn my life would have taken if they didn't believe me," she continued. "I just wanted to say we have so, so much further to go and I'm so grateful to you guys for being there during what was a really, really horrible part of my life."

I love her so so much pic.twitter.com/YnZblXs6qK — natasha (@natnieIs) August 15, 2018

She closed by thanking her fans for being there for her through the ups and downs of her very public life and added, "I'm sorry, I just haven't really talked about it, so I'm not composed at all."

In that trial one year ago, a Denver jury sided with Swift against Mueller's claim that allegations of groping -- by Swift, her mother Andrea Swift and her radio manager Frank Bell -- had intentionally interfered with his employment contract and business opportunities, resulting in his firing and lost wages.

The jury voted to award Swift the $1 she filed for in the civil court case.

In a statement to ABC News at the time, Swift said, "I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this. My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves."