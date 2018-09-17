Tiffany Haddish shares the story behind her rainbow dress

Tiffany Haddish was not difficult to spot on the red carpet.

Interested in Emmy Awards? Add Emmy Awards as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Emmy Awards news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The actress wore a flowy, rainbow-striped dress that had folks buzzing.

Speaking backstage, Haddish told reporters that Nepalese-American designer Prabal Gurung specially designed it for her as a nod to her late father.

"I had talked to my stylist, Law Roach, and I was telling him I want to wear something that represents my father's country but still has an American feel to it -- something stylish and fashionable but still pays homage to my heritage," she said.

As the "Girls Trip" star explained, the colors match the flag of her dad's home country, Eritrea.

"This actually is the same colors at the the Eritrean flag, and my father is from Eritrea, and we found a designer, Pablo, and bam!" she said. "He put together. This is the only one that's out there right now! I'm wearing an original!"

Kyle Grillot/Reuters

It's not the first time, Haddish wore an outfit to honor her Eritrean heritage. In March, at the Oscars, she arrived in a traditional dress from the East African country.

Later, for the show, she changed into the same white Alexander McQueen gown she wore while hosting "SNL" in the fall and at the summer premiere of "Girls Trip."