Timothée Chalamet joined by Kylie Jenner at the 2025 Oscars

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were spotted together at the 2025 Oscars.

Though the pair did not walk the red carpet together, Chalamet and Jenner were seen side-by-side inside the show.

Chalamet, in an all-yellow suit and Jenner in a sparkling black dress with cutout details, were snapped by photographers as they chatted with fellow attendees prior to the show's start.

Chalamet is nominated for best actor for his role in the Bob Dylan biopic, "A Complete Unknown," which is also nominated for best picture. Chalamet stars in "Dune: Part Two," which is nominated for best visual effects and best picture, among other awards.

In February, Jenner and Chalamet attended the 2025 BAFTA Awards. Prior to that, they shared a table and a kiss at the 82nd Annual Golden Globes.

See a full list of winners from the 2025 Oscars here.