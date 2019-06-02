Transcript for 2019 Oscars officially has no host

Now to that big oscars news. Official word the host of this year's oscars will be no one. It's the first time in 30 years the academy awards show will go hostless and T.J. Holmes animating -- what aou doing over there? No host. No problem. The show has to go on. We'll be all right. Everybody, just calm down. It's going to be fine. You're excited. You're the one that's excited. They're letting me go to the oscars for the first time this year so I'm a little hyped. First year, no host. See how that works. But, look here, the whole controversy with Kevin hart, that played out. But the academy says they are not having a host because they want to cut Downen 0 the timing and still expect a big spectacle. It will be fun and have all the best songs will be performed. That's a good thing including "Shallow." They will perform this. But Bradley cooper, his movie, "A star is born," has gotten a lot of nominations. He didn't get one for best director. Listen to him tell Oprah Winfrey about that. First thing I felt embarrassment actually. Think about it. I felt embarrassed I didn't do my part because I'll work on that. It'll be all right. I'm at least glad you said that. If I were I would be feeling some kind of way about it. Embarrassment. I went, oh, gosh, I didn't -- I didn't do my job. But you know you did. I do. He did. It's his directorial debut. Felt snubbed. Embarrassed. February 24th. See you out there. We'll see you out there. From here. In you can't go see the oscars right here, Sunday, February 24th.

