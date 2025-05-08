7,000 drones celebrate Disney’s new theme park

Lara Spencer shares the buzziest stories of the day in “GMA” Pop News.

May 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live