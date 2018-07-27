Transcript for 911 call released in Demi Lovato reported overdose

We're backowith new details on demi love this morn we're hearing the call fer suspected drug over S re in hospital. And ABC's Kaye Na whitworths there inanges. Good morning. Reporter: Paula, G morning. So, in T call you're about to hear, it's clearey're trying to K this incident under her assistant asking not tose tir sirens tocuehe 25-yearld. About how old isshe? R:he first time we're hearing the dramatic 911 call DI vato's loangeles home. Obtaining theudio seeminy describing the moments of pan after the starb suffered auspected drug overdose Tuesday. Hang in the ok, we're on our way. Stay with th patient you Rens Rea soon. Eporter: T caller has an usual no no, N ns. Reporte the caer's ces for help L a 4 1/2 minute. This morning, the atinum-selling star known for her fierce pop ?????? Rter: Is repordly recovering in a Los Angeles hosp surround by family and friendources say that demi Lovato is doing wel hospital. That she's okay. They'r still monitorin H cod safeor her G home if she sochoose reporter: The next step on he recoveryill B entering rehabilitation ram. She checked into a residential fa the silty for womenattling adion and E eating disorder sre cross addictions. Reporter: Telling oin Roberts just months later a that healing experience. My darkest period was G in trement for that first 48 andot any comm the outside world. Reporter: In V 2012 documenty stay stro during the star rurn to the center thatped her save her life. Room with really Chevy problems it and rooms with so miracle it. Reporter: 40% to 60% suffer relapse. Of a step back. Dly it can be a step forward. Lovato was R pa with friends the night fo they were carrying narcan with them. Wew it waministered Paula. Ou have to tip your hat to the paramedicso rive on thcene and life so qukly. Daers experiment milits down the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.