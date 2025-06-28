Adam Sandler attends NHL Draft in character as Happy Gilmore

Adam Sandler announced the Boston Bruins’ first round pick at the 2025 NHL Draft in character as Happy Gilmore. Will Ganss reports the buzziest stories of the day in “GMA” Pop News.

June 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live