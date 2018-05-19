See the adorable children who walked with Meghan Markle down the aisle

Bride Meghan Markle was accompanied up the steps of St. George's Chapel by the 7-year-old sons of her friend Jessica Mulroney, a Toronto-based entrepreneur and style advisor.
2:52 | 05/19/18

