Transcript for Trebek done with chemo, back on 'Jeopardy!'

This is about our friend Alex trebek. The "Jeopardy" host announcing he is done with chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer and he is now back on the job taping season 36 of the show. Paula Faris, our friend, is here with more. Good morning, everyone. Alex trebek in this video saying that great things are happening. His chemo treatments are finished. He is back on the job and as you'll see he is in excellent spirits. It's another day at the office for me and an exciting day because so many great things have been happening. Reporter: Alex trebek speaking directly to his fans about his battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. In a new video released ahead of "Jeopardy's" 36th season which is just weeks away. I've gone through a lot of chemotherapy and thankfully that is now over. I'm on the mend and that's all I can hope for right now. Reporter: Overnight the "Jeopardy" host sharing behind-the-scenes moments including this one from his 79th birthday in July which he celebrated on set. Happy birthday to you "Jeopardy" champions have been sharing their excitement over trebek's good news. Grandson. Yes. Including Austin Rogers. Alec, we are so ee laid. My family is elated. Everyone I know is elated you've made such a speedy recovery. Reporter: Ken Jennings congratulating the host with an answer of his own. I understand you've finished up chemo and you're back to work on the show. That's unbelievable. What is you're making the rest of us look bat. What is importer? And "Jeopardy" James, the phenom who earlier this year nearly surpassed the long-standing record which was set by Ken Jennings tweeting, see you soon. Since his diagnosis back in March, trebek has at times shared progress on his health journey. Even talking to robin about the feelings of depression that sometimes overwhelm him. What I'm not used to dealing with are these surs that come on suddenly of deep, deep sadness and it brings tears to pie eyes. I've discovered in this whole episode, ladies and gentlemen, that I'm a bit of a wuss and -- but I'm fighting through it. Bless you for being so honest and talking about the bad as well as the good. Yeah. That's so helpful to do. Chemo affects people in different ways. It does. And people have to understand that and there's nothing wrong with saying, hey, I'm really depressed today and I have no idea why. Alex trebek. The beloved "Jeopardy" host who has been a mainstay on the game show for more than 30 years today says there is even more on the horizon. It's going to be a good year. Indeed it is. What an inspiration he is. Trebek, if you recall, he hosted 35 episodes after his cancer diagnosis. As for this new season, season 36, he's been filming since July. It premieres in September. So good to hear him say that. It's going to be a good year. He has the right attitude. He does. Positive thinking. Thanks, Paula.

