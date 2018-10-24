Transcript for Andrea and Matteo Bocelli perform 'Fall On Me' on 'GMA'

and his son Matteo. They are going to perform a song from Andrea's new album and the movie "The nutcracker." First, though, good morning to you, both. I want to ask you, Matteo, what is it like to work with your incredible father? I mean, singing with him is something usual but this collaboration has been so exciting for me so happy to be here today and to perform with him. Can we all wish Andrea happy birthday? Happy birthday, to you, sir. We're honored to hear you both sing together. Are you ready? Yeah. All right. Here they are. ?????? ??? I thought sooner or later the lights up above ??? ??? will come down in circles and guide me to love ??? ??? but I don't know what's right for me I cannot see straight ??? ??? I've been here too long and I don't want to wait for it ??? ??? fly like a cannonball straight to my soul tear me to pieces ??? ??? and make me feel whole I'm willing to fight for it and carry this weight ??? ??? but with every step I keep questioning what is true ??? ??? fall on me with open arms ??? ??? fall on me from where you are ??? ??? fall on me with all your light with all your light with all your light ??? ?????? ?????? ??? fall on me ??? ??? Fall on me ??? ??? singing in Italian ] ??? Fall on me ??? ?????? ??? I close my eyes and I'm seeing you everywhere ??? ??? I step outside it's like I'm breathing you in the air ??? ??? I can feel you're there ??? ??? fall on me ??? ??? Fall on me ??? [ sinking -- singing in Italian ]

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.