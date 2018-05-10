Transcript for Anita Cochran performs 'Fight Like a Girl' live on 'GMA'

inspiring us to fight like a girl this morning. Country singer and songwriter Anita Cochran is here. She is a thriver herself and we're going to hear her sing "Fight like a girl" in just a moment. The song will resonate with everyone but especially our audience right here because everyone here is a breast cancer survivor, thriver, supporter and we appreciate you being here to listen to Anita right now. Talk about "Fight like a girl." You had a nasty fall in New York City last night. Yeah. How are you doing? You know, I'm doing okay. Most people say, you know, break a leg but last night I broke two ribs, so -- She's not kidding. How about that. You weren't going to let that stop you. No, fight like a girl. Talk about you were diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer August of last year. You sit down to write this song. What was your mind-set going through that? Well, you know, I got really sick after my fifth chemo round and I was like, I almost gave up. I almost called my doctor and said I can't finish the chemo but started feeling better and said I got to do what I got to do to live so I continued on and finished my last chemo September 19th. Almost two weeks ago. Oh, my gosh. So, yeah. I was inspired to write this because, you know, I wanted to inspire everybody else to fight like a girl. Keep fighting. We got to fight every day. We got to stay in training every day for this. Your last chemo treatment, your dad -- My dad had cancer ten years ago with colon cancer but rang the bell with me, yeah, he'll be 90 at the end of October. There we go, yeah. Wonderful, beautiful. Well, we want to hear you sing and something special is going to be happening during the performance with this beautiful woman right here, thank you for making your mess your message and sharing it with us. She dreamed of this moment of being on "Gma" and she made it happen. One of thousands of faces. Thank you very much. And we are weigh going to see so many more faces as she sings her song, here's Anita singing "Fight like a girl." ?????? ??? I'm in a battle my back's against the wall ??? ??? broken and scattered you thought I'd take the fall ??? ??? sure, I could lay down, give up and surrender ??? ??? but I won't let you be the strong contender ??? ??? you had me in pieces like a puzzle on the ground ??? ??? you thought you found my weakness I wouldn't make another round ??? ??? but I'm in the ring and swinging for the rafters ??? ??? so you can't take my happy ever after ??? ??? 'cause I'm gonna fight like a girl I'm gonna take my stand ??? ??? I'm going to throw every punch and dodge every blow I can ??? ??? you ain't going to see me cry ??? ??? no, not one tear ??? ??? I'm going to claim my strength my faith and have no fear ??? ??? 'cause I'm a fighter I'm a survivor you ain't gonna change my world ??? ??? 'cause I'm gonna fight like a girl ??? ??? you thought you had me up against the ropes ??? ??? that I wouldn't break free you couldn't take my hope ??? ??? 'cause every day I've been getting stronger ??? ??? so you can't break my spirit any longer ??? ??? 'cause I'm gonna fight like a girl I'm gonna take my stand ??? ??? I'm gonna throw every punch and dodge every blow I can ??? ??? you ain't gonna see me cry no, not one tear ??? ??? I'm going to claim my strength my faith and have no fear ??? ??? 'cause I'm a fighter I'm a survivor ??? ??? you ain't gonna change my world 'cause I'm gonna fight like a girl ??? ??? and when this match is over I will yell I'm a soldier I'll be a warrior when they ring that bell ??? ?????? ??? I'm gonna fight like a girl I'm gonna take my stand ??? ??? I'm gonna throw every punch and dodge every blow I can ??? ??? you ain't gonna see me cry no, not one tear ??? ??? I'm gonna claim my strength, my faith and have no fear ??? ??? 'cause I'm a fighter I'm a survivor you ain't gonna change my world ??? ??? yeah I'm a fighter

