Transcript for Ariana Grande takes on Grammys producer

Now to that grammys drama as Ariana grande climbs the chart with her new album. She is taking on the show's producer over her canceled performance. Adrienne Bankert is here with more. A lot of drama. There's always drama ahead of the show. At mid-scheidt she dropped the new album and racy music video while the industry is talking about how she refuses to take the grammys stage this weekend. ??? Usually don't give ity ??? Reporter: GHT after weeks of anticipation, Ariana grande dropped a new album and a new music video. ??? Wake up ??? ??? yeah ??? Reporter: The surprise release causing an online frenzy among fans and sending her sails skyrocketing. ??? Thank you ??? Reporter: The "Thank you, next" performer seems to be everywhere except at the grammys. She is in a feud with the show's producer. He tells the associated press she bowed out because she felt it was too late for her to pull something together. Grande fired back saying I've kept my mouth shut but now you're lying about me. I can pull together a performance overnight and you know that, Ken. Grande's tweet continues. It was when my creativity and self-expreion was stifled by you that I decided not to attend. The "7 rings" singer is up for two awards. The uproar leaves many observers wondering who will and won't be there. One artist likely won't be allowed to attend at all because of an immigration issue. Rapper 21 savage remains in I.C.E. Custody after being arrested in a multiagency operation in Atlanta where he lives. He was set to perform at the grammys but now faces deportation. ??? I got one, two ??? Reporter: It was revealed that he was born in the united Kingdom and has lived in Georgia since he was 7. There are reports his Visa had lapsed. Jay-Z, cardi B and others have offered their suprt on social media. Speaking of cardi B she is scheduled to perform along with lady gaga. Kendrick Lamar, drake and the "Black panther" soundtrack and will bring T A big chill coming in for

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.