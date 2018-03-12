Transcript for Ariana Grande's 'thank u, next' breaks the internet

Good morning to you guys. We're going to begin with Ariana grande who nearly broke the internet this weekend with her new music video. Here's a look at "Thank U next." It was released Friday at noon and it had the record for the most YouTube views in 24 hours, 46 million views. 45 million of them from our daughters. One reason it's connecting in a huge way, we hear is the video's homage to the beloved-driven movies like "Mean girls," "Legally blonde," "Bring it on" and "13 going on 30." Stars from those movies sharing their love right back. Reese Witherspoon writing, thank U, next. And this one from Jennifer garner who starred in "13 going on 30". She wrote, every now and then something comes along and just brightens your day. Thank you, pretty girl. My daughters go around singing this at the top of their lungs. She is on fire. Ariana is so overwhelmed by Jen's note. She said, I watched your movie before bed every night growing up. Thank you for all the Indianapolis prags growing up. I'm screaming, bye. Really sweet. Love to share the love. Also "Pop news" on this Monday, Ellen DeGeneres sharing the love. She was hoping to share her love with Portia de Rossi with a banner, carrying a special message, but see while it didn't go as planned -- here's a video Ellen posted of the moment. There's the plane holding the banner. Unless you have binoculars, and I mean strong ones, it's a little hard to read. What does it say? You can hear Ellen and Portia laughing in the background saying, I cannot see it, honey. Ellen writing, I guess I should have specified size. Portia responding saying, I agree, honey, but sometimes bigger is better. Robin -- to answer your question, I'm going to write it. It was a heart and it had a 15 in it for 15 years. Consider this your banner, Ellen. Well done, Lara. Finally, here's a man that we first met this time last year. Look at this. ?????? otherwise known as gilly, well, he was back at Russo's market singing again. Things have changed for gilly just a little bit, after he was discovered singing, he was sponsored to go to the Berkeley college of music. This year, he went back to the market to say thank you to his fans, sign autographs on his first album of Christmas music. The gift of baritone came to the U.S. Just three years ago, hoping the money he raises will be enough to pay for a second year of music school saying that experience has changed his life. What a great kid.

