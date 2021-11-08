Transcript for Astronauts hold 'Space Olympics'

We're back now with our "Play of the day" and from that music, I think it's the olympics and the Tokyo games may be over but there's another out of this world competition, the astronauts in the international space station holding the first ever space olympics. Seven astronauts from four different nations competing and there were some smooth moves in the synchronized space swimming event. Then the lack of floor routines, very nice and also had a game of no handball. And finally weightless sharp shooting to round out the competition. You're our olympic expert. How do you judge it. I think they did extremely well with no gravity. Easy on the joints. I like that. To boost morale and looks like it's working. We got more boosting morale.

