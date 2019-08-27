Transcript for Taylor Swift gets political at the 2019 VMAs

More now on one of music's biggest nights, the mtv VMAs. Taylor Swift taking home top honors making headlines for getting political. T.J. Holmes is back with that. Hey, T.J. All right, now, stra, the VMAs started at 8:00 eastern live last night. By 8:03, Taylor Swift had made a political statement and she made it by just flashing two words across the screen. Taylor Swift waited waded right into politics at last night's VMAs. So you voting for this video means that you want a world where we're all treated equally under the law. Regardless of who we love, regardless of how we identify. Reporter: Moments after winning for video of the year, the superstar used her air time to push for the equality act. Highlighting a change.org petition placed at the end of her "You need to calm down" video that asked for support of the equality of the act. Basically just says we all deserve equal rights under the law. And I want to thank everyone who signed that petition because it now has 500,000 signatures which is five times the amount that it would need to warrant a response from the white house. Reporter: Taylor had already publicized the act earlier in the night during her opening number that jump-started the VMAs. This is all part of the Taylor transformation going from being famously apolitical to active but that all changed in 2018 when she waded into Tennessee politics sharing to her millions of fans that in the past, I've been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions and saying that she changed her mind so many intelligent thoughtful self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. With that encouragement to her fans to register vote.org saw more than 60,000 registrations. Taylor was so previously private about politics she even tweeted and then deleted a simple message to encourage voting in 2016. So we are seeing a different Taylor it seems these days but that equality act extends protections on a federal level. Passed the house in may, not expected to pass this current senate or even being brought up but still the Taylor effect we've seen before, she makes a statement in front of millions like that, we shall see. Doing it the way she does her music, with intent and intelligence. Did it again last night? Big statement on her part. Thank you so much, T.J.

