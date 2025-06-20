Beyoncé brings out Miley Cyrus during ‘Cowboy Carter’ stop in Paris

Cyrus rose up onto the Stade de France stage to perform the Grammy-winning duet “2 Most Wanted” with Beyoncé on Thursday night.

June 20, 2025

