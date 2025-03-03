Biggest moments from the 97th Academy Awards

"Anora" was the top film of the night, taking home five Oscars, including best director, best actress and best picture.

March 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live