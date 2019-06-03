Transcript for The biggest moments from 'The Bachelor' Women Tell All episode

That bachelor blow-out. The women tell all episode got heated and now the question fans are asking this morning, what happens to cassie and is Hannah B. The new bachelorette? Abbie Boudreau was behind the scenes and she has more. Reporter: Sparks supply and the claws come out. Last night as it's the women's turn to tell all. Shut up. I'm thought talking to you right now. You called -- Talking over me. Was probably a little extreme. Reporter: Picking up where they left off. You were more like bedbugs. You've thrown every single person here under the bus. She called me a psycho. She called me emotionally unstable. Time's up. I'm talking. Time's up. All I hear you do is run your mouth. You never say anything -- Reporter: And reviving fiery feuds. Let me talk. Demi -- You literally have the maturity of a 3-year-old. All you do is talk about yourself and talk about other people all day. Time-out. Security. I should shove my heel on your throat. Lady, settle down. Reporter: Now for the first time Colton forced to face his past and explain to the front-runner why it wasn't a perfect match. When did you know it wasn't me because I felt it all the way until the end? I didn't have anything to say because I felt terrible. I didn't give you any closure and I don't know if there's anything I could say now that will. Yeah. Reporter: "Gma" there for it all as heartbroken Kailyn revealing how she felt blindsided. I thought I was over him but tonight told a different story. I got way more emotional than I ever expected seeing him again and watching my heart break unfold all over again. Reporter: Hoping to finally have closure. You were hoping to get a little bit of closure. I got nothing. Reporter: But the question on everyone's mind, a noticeably absent cassie. I didn't think it would be this hard. Reporter: Was it really the last time we'll see her? We had to ask. Is cassie doing okay. Yeah, I think we're all struggling with this process. It's hard but she's good. Do you think that cassie and colon will end up together? I don't know. I honestly -- I've been trying to get it out of her. I've been begging and pleading and she is my best trend and nothing, won't budge. Really? Yes. Do you think he finds love with cassie? I -- like I said, I do hope that Colton finds happiness out of this. It's not looking good. Reporter: For "Good morning America," Abbie Boudreau, ABC news, Los Angeles. And you can see "The bachelor" two-night finale on

