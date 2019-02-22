Transcript for The GMA anchors make prop bets ahead of the 2019 Oscars

carpet deejay and we're all getting ready for Sunday's big oscars show guessing what they'll wear. Who will win aing in between and Sam champion is here with prop bets for the big show. So come on out, Sam. I know I've already been on the show but I like a big entrance. Here's what we're playing for. I know you like these games and the pop bets, last year robin Roberts swept this, I believe and she did send us her answers to the questions. That's why -- We're all playing against robin. The first one is, what we like to say what will happen during the show. So the first one is will any presenter go into the audience during the show? Yes or no? Yes or no? It's an easy one. Any presenter, because you know like Jimmy Kimmel delivered candy, remember the big Ellen moment -- Right. There is no host. There is no host so like remember the big selfie moment. S. We just lost -- Every bit of food you thought would be in this segment is now on the floor. Yes, it is. Hey, five-second rule. I'm sorry. I got distracted. Yes, yes, yes, so we feel like that's a thing now is there hey, George, stop looking at everybody else's answers. Robin said no and, remember, she won. This isn't the first hostless oscars. It has been 30 years since we saw it happen. How many presenters will make the joke about the oscars not having a host? How many presenters are there. Oh, so many. Hard. George. I heard someone say ten. I heard someone say ten. All right. Robin said three. Michael says five. I'm going five. George, you say one and two. I was going to go with two. Little nod. Here is what I think everybody plays this game. As soon as the show comes on everyone goes, how long is this thing going to last, right? How long will the oscars broadcast last? So is it under three hours and 15 minutes or is it over 3 hours and 15 minutes? Now, we should have a category that says it's ten hours and 12 mens but under three hours so you say it's over. Yes. You said it's over. I said under. George said under. We'll be split and robin said over. It's lard to cut people off. They want to talk. All right. Tiebreaker -- We see that. I'd like to tell you a little about my morning. I know, we're going. All right, so the anchor closest to the actual time without going over will win, how long -- wow, you really want them to answer in minutes. How long in minutes will the telecast be. There's math involved in this, players. Audience, could you do this? Could you pick -- 105? 195 minute. Oh, wait, in minutes. In minutes. You can justrite -- 3 thundershowers and 5 mens, 180 minutes. 3 hours and 37 minutes. 3 hours and 42 minutes. In that three-hour category. Robin said 3 hours and 35 minutes just in case you're playing so we -- She just wants to be highest. She's gaming the system. The highest without going over. 3:42. You think it's going to go 3 hours and 42 minutes? I'm hoping it does. No chance. I don't know about you but I like it when they let people have their moment. Me too. Really strong effort so I think they'll try to keep it close. Stay tuned and we'll reveal who won in this group right here on Monday after the show.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.