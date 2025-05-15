Boston Red Sox player makes unbelievable catch

Center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela managed to make the clutch catch after the ball popped out of Wilyer Abreu’s glove at the Botton of the 7th inning during their game against the Detroit Tigers.

May 15, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live