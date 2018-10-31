Transcript for 'Boy Meets World' star speaks out after stopping intruder at his home

We are back with our exclusive with actor William Daniels, aka Mr. Feeny from "Boy meets world" and a star of "St. Elsewhere." The 91-year-old stopping a break-in at his L.A. Home. Now he's telling us how he did it. Paula Faris has the story. Reporter: Good morning. The suspect didn't even make it inside the house. He was apparently scared off when Daniels turned on a house light. Yes, Michael. Just keep driving. Reporter: He was the voice behind kit, that crime fighting car voice in "Knight rider" and for seven seasons on the show "Boy meets world" William Daniels played Mr. Feeny, who was always there for his students with a life lesson to save the day. To me a real hero is someone who does the right thing when the right thing isn't the easy thing to do. Reporter: Well, Mr. Feeny is still saving the day. The 91-year-old scaring off a burglar trying to break into the San Fernando valley home he shares with his wife and former "St. Elsewhere" co-star -- You look cute with a bib. Reporter: Ago stress Bonnie Bartlett with a light-hearted take on that spoke to ABC news overnight. I struggled with an intruder. Took him to the ground. I beat him up and he ran away with bruises all over him. Would you like to print that? You better not. It's a total lie. Reporter: But they weren't laughing just before 9:30 on Saturday night. We were asleep and I heard bang, bang, bang and it was a very -- Very noisy. I lit the light and Bonnie screamed and this person fled. No, I think you scared him away. Yes, yes, I did. Reporter: News of the attempted break-in brought Feeny super fans out in force. He's the hero we all need and deserve, one fan tweeted and from his former "Boy meets world" co-star, will Friedle, don't ever mess with Mr. Feeny. Police don't believe the couple was targeted. The suspect remains unknown. After the incident they called their son and made arrangements to get a new alarm system then they went back to bed. They sound so adorable. The way they talk to one another. Good to see Mr. Feeny still has the touch. He still got it. As do you. Happy Halloween. Happy hale.

