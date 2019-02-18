Transcript for Brothers implicated 'Empire' actor in own attack: Source

Not really, not really. A new twist in the jussie smollett case. The actor firing back this morning as the story of his alleged attack faces questions. Police in Chicago say they're working to corroborate allegations that smollett paid two men to stage the assault. Eva pilgrim is there in Chicago with the latest. Reporter: Good morning, robin. Police have been calling jussie smollett a victim. This morning, all of that is being called into question. This morning, a shocking twist in the investigation of the alleged attack on jussie smollett. After sources say these two men told police they were paid by the actor to orchestrate and assault the racist, homophobic assault he reported last month. Police saying the men are acquainted with smollett. One on them even appearing as an extra on "Empire." The star sitting down with robin last week. I turned and and said, what bhp blp did you just say to me? I see the attacker. Masked. And -- he said, this Maga country , punches me right in the face. So I punched his -- back. We started tussling. It was icy. We ended up tussling by the stairs. Fighting, fighting fighting. A second person involved was kicking me in my back. And then it just stopped. And -- they ranoff. Reporter: Police now tell us the men captured in these surveillance images the night smollett reported being assaulted are brothers. Smollett last week confident his attackers were the men in the imamgs. What sit about their size or what -- why do you feel they could possibly be? Cause I was the when that was released, I was like, okay, we're getting somewhere. I don't have any doubt in my mind that that's them. Never did. Reporter: Authorities had known about those two men for awhile. They arrested the two brothers on Wednesday and raided their homes, seizing cell phones and computers. Police say they also found evidence they purchased the rope found around smollett's neck at a local hardware Stor on Friday, the men were released after agreeing to cooperate with investigators. Meanwhile, smollett has hired criminal defense attorneys who tell ABC news one of the brothers worked for smollett as a perm trirn ready him physically for a music video. It's impossible to believe this person could have played a role in the crime against jussie or would falsely claim jussie's comp police thank you. Dud jussie set this up? You know, there's still a lot of moving parts to this. I'm here for my clients. And I had a job to do specifically for them. I'm not part of jussie's defense. Reporter: For week, police said smollett was being treated like a victim and was cooperating fully. Meanwhile, his criminal defense attorneys tell ABC news, as a victim of a hate crime who has cooperated with a police investigation, jussie smollett is angered and devastated by the recent reports that the perpetrators are individuals he's familiar with. He's now been further victimized by claim that jussie played a role in his own attack. Nothing is furtherer from the truth. And anyone claiming otherwise is lying. And police tell ABC news detectives are eager to speak to jussie smollett again. Urgently. Robin? Mgts thank you, Eva. We bring in Dan Abrams, our chief legal analyst. The question so many people are asking, if, indeed, this is true, what kind of charges could he be facing? In Illinois, filing a false police report is a felony. He could face three years behind bars. If they become convinced that this is a hoax, that this didn't happen, that they're going to throw the book at him. And that they would try to make Hur that he served at least some time in connection with this. Law enforcement officials are telling ABC news that they are working to corroborate the brothers' story. How do they go about, police officers, piecing together the story? They want to find objective evidence. They want to find texts. E-mails. Electronic receipts, maybe just as important as anything. They're going to be looking at your interview that you did with him, as well. In that interview, he specifically says, yeah, those two guys on the surveillance footage, those are the guy when is attacked me. So now, he's sort of boxed in. To say, yeah, I said those were the two guys. They've now identified who the two guys were. And that's going the be also part of the piecing of this together. This case is ever evolving. Head-spinning. Changing. When I sat down with jussie, it was Tuesday night iago. At the time to give his first account publicly give his first account of what he said happened. And we have to remember, at that time, on Tuesday, police officers were saying that his account was consistent. It was credible. And that he was being cooperative. This was all before the interview aired on Thursday and then we found out about brothers. The police often say something publicly but behind the scenes, Dan, it's totally different. Absolutely. They wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt. You don't want to go out and publicly start questioning someone who talk about a horrific attack like this. Until you've got the goods. And they're still being careful now. I have say, robin, even in the interview you did, you were talking about the skeptic. The people who questioned his account. So, it's not new this idea that there questions about what happened. What's new is that the police now seem to be making it clear that they believe the brothers and have, at the very least, serious questions about jussie. If smollett made this up, what kind of impact does this have on other people that come forward to tell stories that are true about assault? I think that is the real impact here. I think this would have a big impact on the country. Which is, you want to believe someone. I mean, you're talking about an allegation of homophobia, racism, politics, all of it in one allegation. If it turns out that this well-known person just made this up, it's going to, I think, lead some people to have questions about coming forward. It will lead others having questions about whether they believe people's accounts the thp is having a much bigger impact than just on this particular case. All across the board. Could be a big setback if that's the case. Absolutely. Thank you, Dan. Coming up, wee thiden

