Camila Cabello performs her smash-hit 'Havana' on 'GMA'

More
The pop star wowed the Central Park crowd with her breakout hit song live on "GMA."
4:07 | 07/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Camila Cabello performs her smash-hit 'Havana' on 'GMA'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56708608,"title":"Camila Cabello performs her smash-hit 'Havana' on 'GMA' ","duration":"4:07","description":"The pop star wowed the Central Park crowd with her breakout hit song live on \"GMA.\" ","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/camila-cabello-performs-smash-hit-havana-gma-56708608","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.