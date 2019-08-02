Transcript for Cardi B opens up about battle with postpartum depression

Critics are not aware Jimmy cover story rapper party B is revealing her struggles of postpartum depression opening up to Harper's bazaar about her private. Battle offstage in his back with more on this case in case is really gets she's one of the hottest stars on the planet right now but now Carty B is opening up. About the struggle sheep they shortly after her daughter was born. That's I didn't come. Billion party beat when it hit pop's hottest stars. And this morning she's revealing her very personal struggles with host parting. In the march issue of Harper's bazaar she says that the transition to being a mom has not been an easy ride saying the postpartum depression hit her hard. When I gave birth the doctor told me about postpartum. And I was like well I'm doing good right now I don't think that's going to happen but out of nowhere the world was heavy on my shoulders. Last summer not wanting to take her newborn baby girl culture on the road Carney. She says she started feeling better a few months after the baby was born. But she still experiences some physical discomfort. For some reason I still don't feel like my buddies the same. I feel like I don't have my balance right yet there's an energy I haven't gotten back yet that I had before I was pregnant it's just the weirdest thing. Earlier this week she talked to GMA about balancing music and family. I T thanks dad it's hard because. I'm me acting as his heart pay phone mom wants the times that I don't go home tonight. How more brief scenes. Puzzled was he Smart I think ten days I couldn't in nineteen over the air and while she is still one of the hardest working moms and showbiz she now knows more than ever. What's important in her life I just wanna be home all the time I don't care about going out anymore did things that I thought matter it didn't really matter I'm just so focused on my kid. And Carty is also said that no matter how many books you read or how much advice you get you'll never beat quite ready for mommy known. The march issue of Harper's bazaar hits newsstands February 19 and very true words there's this area so true okay Amy thank you let's bring an ABC chief medical correspondent doctor Jennifer Ashton with more on this now. Good morning to you as an OBG one and this is your wheel house you say there's. Some common misconceptions about was part of the per absolutely and by the way another celebrity talking about this to help. The biggest myths and misconceptions out there as well you're just tired this is normal or you're just hormonal. I want to be crystal clear this is a serious medical condition. And we have to take it seriously if you take a look at this list of symptoms. They are not subtle when women go through this may have. T have tearful miss crying all the time their unable to take care of themselves or their baby they're feeling guilty because they can't bond with their baby. Extreme an excessive anxiety they can be debilitating they can't Meeks simple decisions and they're withdrawing from their social circles. This isn't a medically urgent slash emergent situation and we need to do a better job of connecting what happens above the neck. To what happens when you leave the hospital and end so often people don't come back for the treatment that that follows right now that I. You've talked about something called the forced tracked Pastor Wright what this is a big initiative Sicilian right now because we in the maternal mortality crisis in this country. And typically we unplug from the woman once she delivers that baby all the focus is put on the baby. Now Cape Cod and doctors midwives are putting that focus back on the mom seeing them much earlier not just six weeks after they deliver but in some cases days or one to two weeks. And that is to target everything from their mental health. Or issues to blood pressure high risk conditions breastfeeding their social network because to be clear if you don't have a healthy mom. It's very difficult to have a healthy babies so true when you're treating patients for this what's the advice that you're giving health personal I think we have to recognize it doesn't just affect the mom and affects the dad to. So you have to ask for support. Get the help that's necessary there's no shame in this game. You have to take time for yourself and as a couple and I want to be clear if necessary medication. Temporarily or long term can be like seeing it's so great pick previous talking about this and I Hanson that you're huge pretty neat because I've seen yeah members. I have been known to wrap only Eric.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.