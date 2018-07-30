-
Now Playing: Star Wars cast to include a posthumous performance by Carrie Fisher
-
Now Playing: Joely Fisher reflects on the loss of her sister Carrie Fisher in new memoir
-
Now Playing: Carrie Fisher remembered on 1st anniversary of her death
-
Now Playing: 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' cast, director on losing Carrie Fisher
-
Now Playing: 'Star Wars' icon Mark Hamill says Carrie Fisher is always 'looking over me'
-
Now Playing: Luke Combs gives a special live performance of 'Honky Tonk Highway'
-
Now Playing: Luke Combs performs 'She Got the Best of Me' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelorette: Men Tell All' preview: Jordan spars with Colton
-
Now Playing: Carrie Fisher to live on as Leia in upcoming 'Star Wars' film
-
Now Playing: Adam Rippon, Val Chmerkovskiy and Mandy Moore to judge 'DWTS: Juniors'
-
Now Playing: Celebrate #GoldenGirlsDay with Golden Girls trivia and of course, cheesecake!
-
Now Playing: 'Mission Impossible' co-star says he was held at gunpoint in his own home
-
Now Playing: Neil Diamond thanks firefighters battling wildfire with surprise performance
-
Now Playing: LeBron James breaks his silence on leaving Cavaliers
-
Now Playing: Doggie, you can drive my car
-
Now Playing: Update on Demi Lovato's road to recovery
-
Now Playing: Actor Ving Rhames says police pulled guns on him at his front door
-
Now Playing: CBS CEO denies sexual misconduct claims in New Yorker article
-
Now Playing: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra engaged?
-
Now Playing: The workplace revolution 6 moms are leading now