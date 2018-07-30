Carrie Fisher to live on as Leia in upcoming 'Star Wars' film

Using previously unreleased footage, the late actress will play her iconic "Star Wars" character in the upcoming film "Episode IX."
2:28 | 07/30/18

big surprise for"ns. Withhe help O footage. Carrie fishe will in next wars episode nine Y imagine a star wars mover ve without Carrie fish Leia? The pruc of episode nine codn't either. Mill O fan uplifted at the concept There's still light in him.I K it. Reporter: Friday's announcent that star odee would begin filming in Lonn on aug 1st came with aoignant Cea. News that T the L care re fisherld a in the via previouslyunseen footage in the seriously seventhfilm. And ia Na. Princess general. You heverythingou reporter: J.J. Abrams saying weould never recast O use C. Acter. With support and blessing om her daughter, Bille have fo to honor Carrie's legacy. Fisher's colleag mahami responding it's biersweet fingy final chapter I'm findin S in the fact that se placed. It won't be the Ty retc into the past. For rogue a star war pu fisher's fe on a rn access. While sound editors tough outtakes of her77 line a sinebelovey nsied in December of 2016. Following her work as Leia in "The last jeddy." Assed we had completed photography. Th performans what it left it Reporter: Now for episode Ni. Wh's being called the final instalent of the Skywalker saga. J.J. Abeams Wille audiences one F se Leia iaction. Or, a H says, the desperately lod caree fisher fisher's daughter, Billie lourd postingin grad this touching photo more and daughter on star wars set with the numberthe option. It's going mean a great deal to a of people. It's going to be ec Hey, George. Welcomeo

