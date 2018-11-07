-
Now Playing: Groomsmen Surprise Newlyweds With Amazing Choreographed Dance
-
Now Playing: Teen goes viral with gravity-defying dance move
-
Now Playing: 'Star Trek's' Zachary Quinto reveals friendship with the original Spock
-
Now Playing: Backstreet Boys superfans surprised with concert tickets live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Neve Campbell reveals the straw that literally broke her back
-
Now Playing: Lena Dunham says she's much happier after weight gain
-
Now Playing: Kylie Jenner, 20, on her way to being the youngest self-made billionaire
-
Now Playing: Comedian faces backlash for high-profile pranks
-
Now Playing: 'Sorry to Bother You' star Lakeith Stanfield on fatherhood: 'Everything is brand new'
-
Now Playing: Video shows moment George Clooney's scooter ran into car in Italy
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Instagram model bitten by a shark during photo shoot speaks out
-
Now Playing: Timeflies performs 'Be Easy' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson explores Hong Kong
-
Now Playing: 'Get Out' star Lakeith Stanfield reveals the strangest job he's ever had
-
Now Playing: Will Arnett gives 'GMA' anchors animated gifts
-
Now Playing: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's trip to Ireland
-
Now Playing: Whitney Houston's mother responds to abuse allegations
-
Now Playing: Celebrities take on Drake-inspired dance challenge
-
Now Playing: Video captures George Clooney's motorcycle collision
-
Now Playing: Amy Adams' favorite Disney movie isn't her own