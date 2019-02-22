Transcript for Celebs share advice to their high school selves

Should we turn to the oscars? Chris Connelly went one-on-one with some of this year's nominees before their big night taking them back to where it all begaasking these stars what they'd want to say to their younger selves. ?????? Reporter: What would you have wanted to tell this young lady? Ooh. Ooh. Maybe lay off the product. Lay off that bristle brush. The first thing it's asymmetrical. How do you like that hairdo? Look at this. Oh, god. Good hair. I finally grew into my nose or my nose got smaller or something. You bring this into a bunch of nuns in a catholic school and might be as well be coming in with switchblades. She's gone crazy. Oh, my god. That's a high school picture. Where did you dig that up? Oh. I just found it under the chair. What would -- You ought to put it back under the chair. I was going to graduate high school and I had no idea what I wanted to do and then, boom shaka lack and here we are. Comet city. What would you want to say to this guy right now? Oh, god, get a job. Be careful what you wish for, pal. You are truly a flower, young lady and you never needed to compare yourself to anyone else. I know that now. But I didn't know that so much then. ?????? And speaking of high school yearbook picture, yes, this is mine. I guess if I was going to say something to this young man I would say always keep at least one eye open. Cecilia. Good advice, Chris. Thank you.

