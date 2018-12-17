Contestant makes history at Miss Universe pageant

More
Spanish model Angela Ponce became the first transgender woman to compete in the 66-year-old pageant.
2:07 | 12/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Contestant makes history at Miss Universe pageant

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59860392,"title":"Contestant makes history at Miss Universe pageant","duration":"2:07","description":"Spanish model Angela Ponce became the first transgender woman to compete in the 66-year-old pageant.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/contestant-makes-history-miss-universe-pageant-59860392","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.