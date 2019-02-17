Transcript for Country star Miranda Lambert marries NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin

It's time for "Pop news" I'm laughing because of some of the folks who work behind the scenes are thanking me because I won't need the ice cream you're going to bring. I think whit will eat your serving. We won't let anything go to waste here. He has got several members of the crew. That's true. Get out of my way. I'm getting some ice cream. Let's start off with music and romance news. Miranda lambert is revealing a big secret. The country star writes on Instagram that in honor of Valentine's day, she wanted to share the news that she is married. She called him the love of her LI posted pictures from her wedding day which we are told happened awhile ago. He is an officer with the NYPD. Lambert was previously married to Blake Shelton, but now she's married to a guy from the NYPD. Congratulations. Th's very exciting. I love love. Okay. You can certainly call meg Ryan the queen of rom-com with roles of such hits like "When Harry met Sally" and "Sleepless in Seattle." Now looking for success on the other side of the camera. She reveals she is writing a romantic comedy of her own and might possibly even direct. Ryan says she's enjoying the experience of not being pigeon-holed of being just an actress. And "Toy story." We thought buzz lightyear -- we saw the new buzz lightyears. It walks by itself and the wings go out by itself. The kids are going to love it. The movie, "Toy story 4" doesn't hit theaters until June, but new ice cream is getting you in the mood. The ice cream flavors are cinnamon churro carnival combo and chocolate peanut butter midway mashup, killed with chocolate-y "Toy story" pieces. Oks so good. The cartons. Not the cartoons. What was the chocolate one? The mashup. That's a real deal. Really? I'm glad I have my own bowl. I'm eating the whole thing. "Gma," the first to bring you a new clip of "Toy story 4." It showed woody and Bo peep. "Toy story 4" comes out 24 years after the original one. 24 years? The first one holds up. I love the first one. Eva wouldn't eat the ice cream, but she would lick it off her finger from the desk. That doesn't count. She's, like, I'm just tasting it. You're calling Eva out for licking her fingers. I think I might be allergic to the churro one. That's why I was, like -- allergies. I will eat ice cream. She might give it to you. Carry on. I got you. Justin Bieber look comfortable wherever he goes. Photographers snapping a photo of the star on the streets of New York City wearing Louis Vuitton slippers. They go for about $1,500 a pair. It's okay, Justin. Comfy, cozy, bro. See you. That's pop. Appreciate it. We'll see you guys next weekend.

