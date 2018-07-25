Transcript for Cullen Jones challenges 'black people don't swim' stereotype

The stigma. Black people don't swim is something that it bothers me. The here this lie like I don't float I can't float I have four medals. I cannot quote from the put that out there right now been for the Olympics whites cannot float has nothing to do learning for. Many phones I was in the 2008 political games I was lucky enough to bring home the gold slippers. I A was a snot nosed kid who grew up in the ghetto that you're McAuliffe that. I never thought of in the when. I never had some lessons at that when my mom. Didn't know how to swim my dad continuous. I shot out of this ride and flipped upside down if you. And was trying to pull myself. And I was under water for 36 that they say is that. Which piles have brain damage after being in the water for that long pitiful me under the water necessity and a mom said. Never again we get news. Plans are used to say. You know as a black formerly peaceful movements remain pain in the you know all my friends played basketball and football team and ran track and they always made fun of me personally. We want to go back in history wanna talk about you know. Access. African Americans didn't have access funneled to pools but just educational learning how to slow. Polls have been a space that are very racial lines. And there's been a history of exclusion of people of color protect. Securely black people from swimming pools and so black swimmers were continually. Physically attacked by white swimmers and in these polls. We've seen commonly in a lot of of this of the polls was the sense of of hygiene at a number of whites I believe that black people were not as clean. And the interesting thing is that these. These concerns. Continue to be expressed. Now she says he has turner a daughter they showered before getting into the water because people carry diseases. Yeah nobody else. I didn't I feel this is racial profiling an ambulance driver and you know by finding the war. The incidents that we've seen over the past few weeks really embodied a lot of those same fears and those same prejudices. And all of them have the effect. Creating a space. Creating an area where black people are not welcome in many areas that's the case you don't have an opportunity to do something if you have. Fear of something built into you. It's hard. To pass on that and the desire for your children to learn that things which you have been taught here. And what we're learning is that it's a generational thing parents are that are are afraid are putting their own fears and to their children. Laughter 2008 at that really magical medal in the world record. And you see some foundation health statistics it right after that showed me some of the grounding statistics. And you this my way of giving back to sports you so much. So important today. Need to have. To give these children a positive experience around. There's so many different stories had negative experiences about waters so important. That they have a positive one. It's about us from Los. You know it's about being waters. Would you can. You the next Michael felt served me here. He wouldn't be here missy Franklin and go on for days because Kenya face about it. We're so good. But listen it's not about it. It's about learning how this. Being faithful. Because what if your children when it comes to children. Love to be around water. So important. Where we're not just trying to get should it be Olympic swimmer. But it's more about learning how to slip Indians.

