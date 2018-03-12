Transcript for All the details from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding

To Cecilia. Now to the wedding for one of Hollywood's hottest couples. They had two ceremonies and honored both cultures. This felt like the wedding of the century. You know what? It did. It rivalled a lot of weddings and priyanka, globally one of India's first global stars. Marrying Nick Jonas, and nuptials as over the top as a royal wedding. Reporter: For Nick Jonas and priyanka Chopra, to say I do once was not enough. The celebration began this weekend first with the Christian service on Saturday. The officiant, Nick Jonas' father, and then Sunday, a hindu ceremony. There was an outpouring of the photos leading up to the lavish ceremony. The pre-party leading up to a dance battle between the two families. ?????? ??? deep into the wild ??? Reporter: This exuberant video shows the musical evening, a traditional part of weddings that Nick said was an amazing start to a lifetime. Jonas and Chopra say this. One of the most special things our relationship has given us is a merging of family who love and respect each other's faiths and cultures. Jonas seen in this photo with his brothers, Kevin, Joe and youngest brother, Frankie, and Sophie turner. Priyanka shares these two "Vogue" covers with the caption, just us. So romantic, right? Reports this morning in newspapers in India, there is word that celebrations have continued. They were seen at the airport traveling to dehli and may have a reception on Tuesday. I can't wait to see their epic wedding video. They are not stopping. Coming up, "Aquaman" star, Jason momoa is here live.

