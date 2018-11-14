Dierks Bentley sings 'Somewhere on a Beach' live from 'GMA' in Nashville

More
The country music star performs ahead of the 2018 CMA Awards.
3:13 | 11/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dierks Bentley sings 'Somewhere on a Beach' live from 'GMA' in Nashville

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59188116,"title":"Dierks Bentley sings 'Somewhere on a Beach' live from 'GMA' in Nashville","duration":"3:13","description":"The country music star performs ahead of the 2018 CMA Awards.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/dierks-bentley-sings-beach-live-gma-nashville-59188116","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.