Fall Out Boy performs 'The Last of the Real Ones' on 'GMA'

More
The band rocks out to their latest hit live from Central Park.
3:28 | 07/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fall Out Boy performs 'The Last of the Real Ones' on 'GMA'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56863243,"title":"Fall Out Boy performs 'The Last of the Real Ones' on 'GMA' ","duration":"3:28","description":"The band rocks out to their latest hit live from Central Park. ","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/fall-boy-performs-real-gma-56863243","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.