Frightening malfunction at Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' tour

Beyoncé was performing the song "16 CARRAIGES" when her flying car prop titled mid-air. The singer kept calm and held on tight as the crew safely lowered her back to the ground.

June 29, 2025

