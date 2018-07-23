-
Now Playing: Sting and Shaggy give a special live performance of 'Angel' on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Camila Cabello gives a special live performance of 'In the Dark'
-
Now Playing: Adorable photo of Prince George released on his 5th birthday
-
Now Playing: Gallant gives a special live performance of 'Doesn't Matter'
-
Now Playing: Angela Bassett recalls starring as Tina Turner in 'What's Love Got To Do With It'
-
Now Playing: Shaquille O'Neal goes diving with sharks
-
Now Playing: Dentist goes viral with 'In My Feelings' challenge
-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelorette' sneak peek: Becca breaks down
-
Now Playing: Christina Applegate on learning to say 'no'
-
Now Playing: Shark Week turns 30
-
Now Playing: Prince George turns 5 today
-
Now Playing: Jay Williams mentors basketball hopefuls in new docuseries 'Best Shot'
-
Now Playing: Movie version of Broadway hit 'Cats' to star Taylor Swift and Jennifer Hudson
-
Now Playing: Comic-Con International
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Waiter harassed for having stutter
-
Now Playing: 'The View' says goodbye to Paula Faris
-
Now Playing: Jennifer Garner on giving her kids 'Yes Day,' raising chickens and more
-
Now Playing: Whoopi Goldberg on Judge Jeanine Pirro's appearance on 'The View'
-
Now Playing: Roseanne rages about Valerie Jarrett, saying she thought she 'was white'
-
Now Playing: Lily James shares secrets from the 'Mamma Mia 2' set