George Clooney makes Broadway debut

The actor stars in the limited engagement stage adaptation of his 2005 movie "Good Night and Good Luck" as journalist Edward R. Murrow.

March 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live