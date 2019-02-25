Transcript for Which 'GMA' anchor won the Oscar predictions?

Not that this group is competitive at all. It's been a marvelous last hour. We have to settle the score. On the Oscar prop bets. You made your predictions, team. Who came out on top? It's time to find out. First, will any presenter go into the audience? Well, what did open say? Open said yes rg except robin. She said no. The correct answer was yes. Keegan-michael key flew down. A bold choice. Dare to be different. I knew he was going to do that. I totally knew that. Mb had to fly. Even gets a point but robin. Okay. Next question. How many presenters H joke about not having a host? Michael guessed five. Robin, three. George one, Lara two, ginger 6. The correct answer, three. Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler and Tina fey came out together. They each joked. That count. Three people in up with group. Doesn't that count as three? One. The people in the dark suits with the sunglasses, Michael, says that only counts as one. I protest. Not at all. There's no questioning the judges here. All right. Finally, I asked how long will the official ABC broadcast last. Longer than the argument about who wince. Michael robin ginger guessed over 3:15. Jormg and Lara guessed under So they're out. The correct answer is over. Now we have a tie between Michael, robin, and ginger. Sorry, George. I'm sorry. Okay. So we have to have a tie breaker. Here's how it goes. Is everyone nervous enough? I'm not nervous. At least I get a bronze at the least. I think there's only one trophy. There is not a budget for three. I asked how long to the minute will the ABC broadcast be. Michael guessed 3:42. Robin, 3:35. Ginger, 3:37. The anchor closest to the actual time wins. Drul roll again on your thighs the correct answer is 3:18. She did it again! Congratulations to the reigning

