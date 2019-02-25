Transcript for 'GMA' awards 'Popscars' for Oscars' biggest moments, stars

Hey, Lara, Sam is here. Sam is here. I know! Lara, I'm doing this for you, because this is not just "Pop news." It's our first ready, gang, to go crazy in the room, "Pop-scar the first of the night. Michael BMT Jordan and Bradley cooper. Both walking the carpets with their moms. Cooper walking the red carpet, his two favorite ladies. His mom, Gloria, and supermodel rks irina shayk. The caption on this photo melted our hearts. My mama make me about to fight somebody she looking so pretty. Aw. Come on. That's awe sh. With the hashtag pops, I got you. So sweet. So, migle. Can you do the honors to tell us who won best date? And the pop-scar -- pop-scar? Goes to, Michael B. Jordan. Agree. I agree. You pick the winners? I didn't pick the winner. These winners were picked by people in suits carrying brief cases that I don't know. They were wearing dark glasses. All rilt, so, I'm sweating. The dancing. The whole thing. Plus the papts are tight. So -- the next pop-scar for the most head-turning outfit. There's no competition. Robin, just do the honors. First of all, the job that your doing is bet than anticipated. The best dressed. Most head-turning outfit goes to -- no contest. Billy porter, ladies and gentlemen. Oh, yes. So the "Kinky boots" star stepping out in a black velvet tuxedo/gown. He told us hoe he felt about being in the best look at the night. It made me feel free. It made me feel beautiful. It made me feel open. Um, and it made me feel unapologetically mask lip. Oh! Interesting take. Congratulations to my long-time friend, Billy. I'm so proud and happy for him. He wanted to start a conversation. He wanted people to talk about what it means to be masculine. What it means to be feminine. And what it means to be everything and anything in between. So thank you, Billy, for having a conversation. Amen. He came -- he have you seen him in his show pose? Oh, my goodness. Yeah. He is -- for him to do that and I love what he said. I loved it, too. For the first time, you get a chance to see how difficult it when he had to turn that thing, he had to lft it, pull it, spin it around. They should have done beep, beep, beep, let you know he's coming. For the next pop-scar. I'm calling in reinforcements. We have -- What? Oh. Oh. All right. This one's for the best entrance nominees. Melissa Mccarthy and Brian Tyree Henry. Getting in the spirit before announcing the best costume design. In the own costume. That bunny puppet really stole the show. Didn't you find yourself watching it the entire time? All right. Mike Myers and Dana Carvey giving us a "Wayne's world" reunion. The biggest risk taker may have been flying from the ceiling. Keegan-michael key dropping down and spinning around. He looked effortless. Didn't he? He could. Close the umbrella. He tried to close it. It didn't work well. That was awesome. Otherwise, it would have been too simple. George? What do you think? What you got? Keegan-michael key. Of course. That was a lot to shoot from. I'm going to need help. This is our final pop-scar. Can we get a drum roll. Here we go. Best dressed couple. The nominees. You can stop when it starts to hurt. It's okay. Melissa Mccarthy and her husband -- I don't want any injuries. Ben Falcone. Who showed up in matching Adidas track suits. Also consider, Lisa Bonet and "Aquaman" himself, Jason momoa. His suit was personally designed for him by the late Karl lagerfeld. Did you see something on his wrist? It's a scrunchie. He has amazing hair. It was the vanity fair party afterwards. He used it to put up his hair. Let's show Melissa Mccarthy again. Is it coming? Wait. There it is. There's the track suits for your consideration. All right. We need to have the winner. Okay. Are you ready? Who would you have chosen? Lisa Bonet. I would, too. Practicality? Lisa Bonet and Jason momoa. So that's it for the first pop-scars. Lara, the best dresed of the night was our own Lara Spencer. And Lara, look at this. I mean, serving -- serving leg realness. You did steal that. Lara, thank you for letting me snit the chair. Back to you, my love.

