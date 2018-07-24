'GMA' Hot List: Henry Cavill responds to online death rumor

The "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" star tells "GMA" the online rumor that he was dead made him feel "very alive" and revealed how he felt getting rid of his mustache.
1:10 | 07/24/18

