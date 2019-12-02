Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Jared and Ashley from 'Bachelor in Paradise' discuss wedding plans

62 hot list from GMA today it's. We're talking about their modern feed these particular brochures advertising as a painless emperor red screening test the top. Thermal imaging pressure states that tomography quote is an alternative tomography I don't know. Anyone who I consider a credible news source who suggests that tomography. In the absence of another breast cancer detection test. It's adequate. Most people know that a mammogram. Saved my life right here. In Times Square on Good Morning America I was watching you watch this piece. And Edward they win boiling she said no one is a mammogram I I needed a mammogram and it saved your life that's. Seven get married in six months. Around the bastard won't be you guys have you're so many people you meet Heidi keep your guests listed ship. We go back and forth on the guest list is coming was not so I'm sure some people will be offended were trying to buy as many people as we possibly can. The open invite you know I'll cutting back well. And that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see with a morning. On GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.