Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Lebron James opens a public school in his hometown

Here's your 62 hot list from GMA today silkworm gene Stanley Foundation is opening day public school for act rescued. Any time I was sure the school is weird teachers what was soon known windshields though he's one of the best students and head. We just hope education more. You said that kind of hey I could administer existing gun salute. Three NBA title in four MVP and you don't tell anyone who has been good no news of the day. They're the greatest moments greater than any of those so room school in my hometown since this is recoup the only. -- gotten. Agent I Nino is embracing this holiday with open arms Chicago -- they're giving it away for free all day. Seen Bonnie. Jeanne letting your best life it's all caught on camera thanks to a go broke according to her owner. They go through a lot of bill press thanks to Bonnie and August and stated mission the only news likely encircled it looks like. Ups and that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see you in the morning. On GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.