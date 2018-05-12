-
Now Playing: Chrissy Teigen responds to backlash over photo of her baby in a helmet
-
Now Playing: Amber Heard dishes on Jason Momoa's pranks on 'Aquaman' set
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: What parents should know about flat head syndrome
-
Now Playing: This kid really really wants his letter to get to Santa
-
Now Playing: Watch Michael Strahan freestyle rap!
-
Now Playing: The MCs of 'Top Shelf 1988' perform in Times Square!
-
Now Playing: Comedian Kevin Smith got to visit the set of the new 'Star Wars'
-
Now Playing: This 9-year-old kid fights back on town snowball ban
-
Now Playing: Adults try to get babies to smile, ridiculousness ensues
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden says he's 'the most qualified person in the country to be president'
-
Now Playing: Cher gets on stage for surprise performance after 'The Cher Show' opening
-
Now Playing: 'Food for Thought' author shares her healthy breakfast recipes live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Lucas Hedges opens up about working with his 'hero' dad in 'Ben is Back'
-
Now Playing: Kevin Hart to host the 2019 Oscars
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle to experience royal traditions in 1st Christmas married to Prince Harry
-
Now Playing: George H.W. Bush's legacy includes Americans with Disabilities Act
-
Now Playing: Kids in Houston pay tribute to George H.W. Bush
-
Now Playing: Kevin Hart named host of 2019 Oscars
-
Now Playing: Man paralyzed by rare condition stands for first time to propose
-
Now Playing: 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' star Rachel Brosnahan tests her 1950s hostess etiquette