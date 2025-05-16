Golfers score incredible shots on day 1 of PGA Championship

Justin Thomas went shoeless to attempt a shot along the edge of a stream, Eric Cole scored a hole-in-one on the fourth hole and Shane Lowry hooped a 68-foot putt at Quail Hollow.

May 16, 2025

