Transcript for Grammy Awards no-shows miss music's biggest night

We're back now with the grammys. Lots of powerful moments on the stage last night. Some of the biggest statements came from those who skipped the show. We go back to Adrienne Bankert in L.A. With more. The most infamous? Ariana grande. She won for best pop vocal album last she, like many, chose not to be there. ??? Do you love me you can really move ??? Reporter: The 61st annual grammys lit with scene-stealing performances. ??? This is the way you make me feel ??? Reporter: The show made headlines for who wasn't there. A-listers. Ariana grande pulling out of the show after disagreements with the show's producer. She wasn't there to accept her first grammy. But posted this photo of herself in the dress she would have worn. ??? This is America ??? Reporter: Childish Gambino, aka, Donald glover, making history. "This is America" the first rap song to win best record trophies. God's plan! Reporter: Drake wasn't expected to show up. But he did. And took home the award for the best rap song for his song, "God's plan." His powerful speech appeared to be cut off. If there's people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain, in the snow, spending their hard-earned money to buy tickets to your shows, you don't need this. You already won. But -- ?????? Reporter: An academy spokesperson said they offered him a moment to finish his speech after they thought he was fin ired but he declined. Kacey Musgraves also appeared to be cut off. Thanks for spreading this music. Thank you. Thanks. Reporter: Ah, live television. Some artists did not prioritize the show in consideration of other projects. Donald glover is on his "This is America" tour. Even though some swifties called for a boycott, she's in London working and attended the baftas, as did Bradley cooper, to accept his award for best original music for "A star is born. Yts. You were there. How was it? It was insane. A4 1/2-hour long red carpet. So much fashion. Amazing musicians. Just meeting dolly parton made my day. Oh, wonderful. You look beautiful. As you do this morning. Thank you. Coming up, the battle

