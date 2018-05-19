Harry, Markle include both tradition and personal touches in the ceremony

More
Andrew Morton, author of "Meghan, A Hollywood Princess" and the best-selling biography of the late Princess Diana, discusses the traditional and non-traditional aspects of the royal wedding.
2:41 | 05/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Harry, Markle include both tradition and personal touches in the ceremony

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55296480,"title":"Harry, Markle include both tradition and personal touches in the ceremony","duration":"2:41","description":"Andrew Morton, author of \"Meghan, A Hollywood Princess\" and the best-selling biography of the late Princess Diana, discusses the traditional and non-traditional aspects of the royal wedding.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/harry-markle-include-tradition-personal-touches-ceremony-55296480","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.