Harry, Markle do things their way with a non-traditional royal wedding

More
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle captivated the world with their love story and their unforgettable wedding.
2:59 | 05/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Harry, Markle do things their way with a non-traditional royal wedding

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55296800,"title":"Harry, Markle do things their way with a non-traditional royal wedding","duration":"2:59","description":"Prince Harry and Meghan Markle captivated the world with their love story and their unforgettable wedding.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/harry-markle-things-traditional-royal-wedding-55296800","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.