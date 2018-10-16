Harry, Meghan celebrate baby news in Australia

More
The Duchess of Sussex wore a special tribute to Princess Diana just hours after she and Prince Harry told the world they are expecting their first child.
2:08 | 10/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Harry, Meghan celebrate baby news in Australia

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58528376,"title":"Harry, Meghan celebrate baby news in Australia","duration":"2:08","description":"The Duchess of Sussex wore a special tribute to Princess Diana just hours after she and Prince Harry told the world they are expecting their first child.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/harry-meghan-celebrate-baby-news-australia-58528376","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.