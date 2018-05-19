Some of Hollywood's brightest stars attend the royal wedding

More
Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba, Serena Williams and George and Amal Clooney were among some of high-profile guests at the royal wedding.
1:42 | 05/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Some of Hollywood's brightest stars attend the royal wedding

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55296881,"title":"Some of Hollywood's brightest stars attend the royal wedding","duration":"1:42","description":"Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba, Serena Williams and George and Amal Clooney were among some of high-profile guests at the royal wedding.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/hollywoods-brightest-stars-attend-royal-wedding-55296881","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.