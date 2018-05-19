{"id":55296881,"title":"Some of Hollywood's brightest stars attend the royal wedding","duration":"1:42","description":"Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba, Serena Williams and George and Amal Clooney were among some of high-profile guests at the royal wedding.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/hollywoods-brightest-stars-attend-royal-wedding-55296881","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}